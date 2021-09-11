Castle Achieves Market Cap of $26,322.83 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Castle has a total market cap of $26,322.83 and $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00425303 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.85 or 0.01234368 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

