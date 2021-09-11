Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $26,546.86 and $7.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00441420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002569 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.39 or 0.01190090 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.