Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,700,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2,288.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

