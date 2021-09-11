CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) by 750.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.27. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

