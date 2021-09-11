CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Down 0.1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.95.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

