CBDAO (BREE) Price Hits $0.0653 on Top Exchanges

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $69,678.69 and $31,201.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00160239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043267 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

