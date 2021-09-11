CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $729.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,693.73 and $729.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005726 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000197 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

