CCUniverse Hits Market Capitalization of $13,570.43 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $13,570.43 and approximately $16.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005612 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000198 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

