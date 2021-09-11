CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $192,336.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

