Celer Network (CELR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $168.77 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $394.65 million and $168.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00160566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043252 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,852,080,630 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.