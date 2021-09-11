Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010890 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $231.23 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00183057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,683.58 or 1.00231538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.98 or 0.07167888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00874663 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.