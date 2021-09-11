Centaur Reaches Market Cap of $5.68 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $362,020.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00161428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043662 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

