Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 16,212 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

