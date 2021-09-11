Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.