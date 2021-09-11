Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.33. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

