Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $498.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

