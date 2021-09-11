Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $420.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.94 and a 200-day moving average of $386.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

