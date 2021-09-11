Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 13,342 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $78.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.