Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 7,780 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

