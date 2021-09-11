Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $114.55 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.