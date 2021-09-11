Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $77.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

