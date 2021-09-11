Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $346.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

