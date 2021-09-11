Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.68.

