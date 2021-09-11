Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,008 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130,817 shares of company stock worth $3,394,777,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

