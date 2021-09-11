Centric Swap Market Capitalization Tops $690,441.13 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $690,441.13 and approximately $379,786.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

