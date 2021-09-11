Centrifuge Price Reaches $1.14 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $110.60 million and approximately $803,280.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00066989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00131239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00183950 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,764.96 or 1.00406606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.22 or 0.07154988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.88 or 0.00861957 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 96,918,795 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

