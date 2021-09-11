Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $154.34 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.34 or 0.00337810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $40,083.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00183138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,667.04 or 0.99955716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.10 or 0.07135683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00869404 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,494 coins and its circulating supply is 7,494 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.