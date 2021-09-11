CHADS VC Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.37 million and $113.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

