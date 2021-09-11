Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $43.46 million and $14.53 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

