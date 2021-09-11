Chainlink Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $27.20 or 0.00059997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.30 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00164358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.00739203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

