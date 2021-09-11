Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $898.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

CRL stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.06 and its 200 day moving average is $351.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

