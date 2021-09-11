Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.97 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $898.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.93.

CRL stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.06 and its 200 day moving average is $351.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.