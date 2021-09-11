ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $535,518.99 and approximately $33,117.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00127970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00181135 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.79 or 0.99745928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.92 or 0.07081692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.70 or 0.00946242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

