ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $60,905.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,046.94 or 1.00006267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007427 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

