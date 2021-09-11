Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.70. 4,702,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

