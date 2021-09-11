Chia Network Hits Market Cap of $331.02 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $209.21 or 0.00461126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $331.02 million and $31.13 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

