Chimpion Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Chimpion has a market cap of $92.07 million and $822,430.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00059704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00043731 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

