Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $295,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.60.

NYSE:CMG traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,901.03. 206,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,540. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,807.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,560.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.