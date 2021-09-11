Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Reaches $274,111.30

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $274,111.30 and approximately $19.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

