Chronologic Market Cap Reaches $272,723.67 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $272,723.67 and $19.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

