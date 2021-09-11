Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254,016 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.58% of Chuy’s worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chuy’s by 33.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

CHUY opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

