CIBC Reaffirms Sell Rating for Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.