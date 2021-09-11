CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

