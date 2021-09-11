Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $206,515.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

