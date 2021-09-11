Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Up 2.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.40. 82,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 60,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

