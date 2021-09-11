Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 840,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,548,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.