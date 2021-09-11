Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

