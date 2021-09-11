Citigroup Inc. Acquires 751,304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $423,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,199,000.

VOO stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. 4,032,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

