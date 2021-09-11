Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 2.74% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $297,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.23. 1,441,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,366. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

