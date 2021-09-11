Citigroup Inc. Has $392.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $392,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

