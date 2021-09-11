Citigroup Inc. Has $466.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $466,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

